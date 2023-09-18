Welcome to your dream home! This stunning 4-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath gem is truly move-in ready and has recently received several notable upgrades. The current owners have spared no expense in making this property a true masterpiece.Upon entering, you'll be greeted by the spacious great room featuring exquisite vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas log fireplace. The open floor plan is adorned with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main living area and upstairs bedrooms, creating an elegant and inviting ambiance.The heart of this home is the expansive kitchen, boasting luxurious granite countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and a charming eat-in kitchen area, perfect for gatherings and culinary adventures. The freshly painted kitchen cabinets add a modern touch to this already impressive space.The main floor is designed for your ultimate comfort and convenience, featuring a generously sized master suite. The master ensuite is a retreat in itself, offering double sinks and a walk-in closet complete with built-in shelving for all your storage needs.But the real treat awaits you in the finished portion of the basement, where you'll discover a beautifully appointed bedroom, a spa-like bath with a relaxing jetted Jacuzzi tub, a versatile office space, and a cozy den featuring a propane stove. Step outside onto the covered patio and unwind in your very own hot tub, or enjoy the fresh air on the large deck accessible from the main floor.Not only does this home offer an abundance of living space, but it also provides ample storage and a generously sized workshop in the unfinished basement. Plus, rest easy knowing that the roof was replaced just last year, ensuring years of worry-free living.Additionally, the current owners have installed a privacy fence, repainted the whole interior, added new flooring throughout the home, and upgraded to a new stainless steel dishwasher and range.