A long private driveway leads to a stunning picturesque horse farm located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Southwest Virginia. This 9.52-acre farm is turn-key and offers a beautiful 4400+ sq ft home overlooking the stunning landscape and mountain ranges. The farm provides a three-stall barn with water/power, auto-heated stall waterers, a fully matted hay storage area, a fully insulated tongue and groove finished tack room, and an exterior wash rack. There is perimeter and x-fencing, a 100x200 ft arena, and a 50 ft round pen. This farm has it all. Step inside the home to reveal the high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a fabulous open floor plan. The updated kitchen is well-appointed, offers plentiful storage, and overlooks the serene family room. There are great entertaining spaces in the formal dining and living rooms or on the veranda under the pergola taking in the scenic countryside views. The main level primary suite is a restful oasis at the end of the day and features a large private bath and walk-in closet. A powder room and a large laundry room are also on the main level. Travel upstairs to find three spacious guest bedrooms and two more full baths, including a jack-n-jill bath connected to two guest rooms. There is a huge bonus room that could serve a multitude of purposes. The oversized three-car garage has excellent storage and a nice workshop area. The well-cared-for home has a new roof installed in 2023.Located just a short drive to Abingdon, Bristol, and South Holston Lake, this equestrian farm offers privacy, convenience, and all the features you ask for in a farm. This is a rare opportunity for a turn-key farm in the heart of Southwest Virginia. Sellers are relocating cross country and would consider selling some furnishings. Creamery Dr is a private road and maintained by the residents on the road. Check it out today before it is gone. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.