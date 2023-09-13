1828 Restored BEAUTY! Old charm with all NEW everything. This Home has been completely restored for the new owner to enjoy all charm of a farm house look with modern amenities. Farm Kitchen with new appliances hand made island that stays, Sun porch off kitchen with build in extras. Living room with fireplace (gas) built ins on each side of fireplace, restored flooring , 1 bedroom on main level, Laundry room on main level and 2 full bathroom/ one with beautiful claw tub and antique sink (all new peck plumbing) up stairs you have a landing with a outstanding view 2 large bedrooms with huge closets ( buyer could add a bathroom on upper level ) closets have been left for the new buyer to complete with finishes of their liking. Full basement for storage and yes it is dry as a bone. New upgraded high-end windows. Entertaining front porch with all upgrades. Home has been stained , painted, trimmed with modern to old time wood to keep the farm look. This is a turn key one of a kind find. New HVAC system, New Fixtures. Storage Block garage . The photos will knock your socks off....