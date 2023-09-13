Welcome to the peaceful small town of Mendota, where all your neighbors are true friends! This beautiful large log cabin with 8.01 +/- acres has plenty of room for your family or multiple families to live. A lot of hard work and planning went into building this house. The exterior was built with a combination of Hemlock logs and Pine board and batten, that will age beautifully overtime. The front of the house is highlighted with full landscaping and a gravel path to frame in the front porch. There is a large partially covered fiberglass deck outback that is perfect for grilling and entertaining. And we can't forget the huge almost acre size pond, that has a variety of fish and is plenty big enough to go swimming or kayaking. An optional secondary building spot that already has access to power. Inside the house there are custom built Sassafras kitchen cabinets, stone countertops, hickory and pine flooring, a vaulted ceiling, combination of board n batten and log interior walls. The main floor of the house consists of a spacious main bedroom with a walk in closet and attached private bathroom, that features a jet tub and steam shower, another full bathroom, large open kitchen, dining room, living room and vaulted foyer with a gas stove fireplace. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, large study/reading area and an extra large storage/game room that could be easily converted into 2 additional bedrooms. The unfinished basement has a interior and exterior entrance with concrete floors, that could also be finished for extra living space. You don't want to miss out on a chance to own this beautiful place, call your REALTOR and schedule a time to view. Buyer/Buyer's Agent to verify any and all information.