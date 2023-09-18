You will want to see this one! From the moment you walk in the front door till you go relax by the pool you will see all the custom touches. This home has been designed for family with plenty of space for entertaining both inside and out. Totally renovated with an addition in 2021 that includes an open floor plan with an oversized main level master suite. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room that was intended to be a theater room but could be an office or 4th bedroom. Make your way to the large totally fenced backyard with a heated inground pool, 6-person hot tub, abundant concrete decking and the huge pergola. This home is located minutes from the Bristol Casino, downtown Bristol and I-81. Information provided is believed to be accurate but provided as a courtesy only. Pool supplies convey. Patio furniture and shed does not convey. Buyers/Buyers agent to verify any and all information.