Welcome to the ultimate home for peace, privacy and convenience! Nestled on an acre of lush land in Bristol, Virginia, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers all the modern amenities plus a few extra luxuries. From the moment you step onto the covered front porch and admire the beautiful view, you will be won over by its rustic charm and country setting.The interior boasts a combination of hardwood and carpet flooring throughout for both durability and style. The kitchen is sure to bring out your inner chef with Corian countertops, perfect for meal prepping. Gather together in either one of two living areas or head outside onto the stone patio- perfect for outdoor entertaining! This property has it all- from being close to town & interstate yet tucked away from it all at once- making it an incredible opportunity not to be missed!*Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.*