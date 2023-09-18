Come take a look at this charming and historic home in Bristol. With 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths and tons of extra space in the sunroom and basement downstairs the possibilities are endless. The owners have fenced in the yard for your pets and kids to enjoy, installed brand new exterior doors to the home, a new water heater, updated main bath and many more updates, all that is left for you to do is move in and enjoy. From the tall ceilings and wide baseboards to the hardwood floors this home is a must see! Buyer/ Buyers agent to verify all information