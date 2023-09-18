Bristol city location with rural setting! This fixer-upper sits on over 2 wooded acres on a cul-de-sac offering all the privacy you want with the conveniences you need. This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home has so much space! On the main level you enter through the living room, which is connected to both the formal dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features tile flooring and stainless steel appliances, and it opens to another large room that could serve many purposes including a bonus den. It accesses the rear patio and wooded back yard. Down the hall you'll find a primary bedroom with an ensuite primary bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and an additional full bathroom. Downstairs is a finished room for yet more space as well as a drive under garage and basement storage. This could be a showplace with the right upgrades! City taxes only! Schedule your showing today.