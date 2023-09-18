BACK ON MARKET! What a UNIQUE home located just minutes from the City of Bristol. This home features an open foyer. On that level there is also a large bedroom and family room/den (this room could be an additional bedroom). On the lower level, there is an updated kitchen with all new stainless appliances (refrigerator, range, & dishwasher) and tile floor and a quaint little breakfast nook. There are 2 additional rooms on the lower level that could be living room and 3rd bedroom. The updated bathroom has a tub/shower, vanity and the washer/dryer connections are there as well. New carpet flooring throughout the home! Talk about outdoor living - there are 2 open decks (one off the living room and a second one off the foyer; a large covered porch is located off the dining room allows for additional outdoor living space. The heating/cooling is provided by a heat pump. The storage building is available to store additional items or yard tools. Come see this quaint home with character!