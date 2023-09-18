Why rent when you can be a first time homeowner in this beautiful renovated home. This home offers three bedrooms and one full size bathroom. Your eat in kitchen offers new cabinets with stainless steel appliances .You also have access to your back yard from your kitchen. You will notice the new flooring throughout the house to give it that modernized look. Come check this home out before it's gone!. The front covered porch is ideal to seat even on those rainy days and enjoy your morning coffee. Located near downtown Bristol and close to all the entertainment places Bristol has to offer, make this home perfect for someone that's looking for low maintenance living.The sellers will be putting gravel in the driveway ,but due to the weather it has been moved to the following week.At the front yard there used to be a shed that was removed and that area can be filled in, or if you are looking for extra storage space you might want to add one later on if you wish to.You also have access to enter from the back of the house and make a driveway that way if you wished to do so later on as wellSome information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyers' agent to verify all information provided.