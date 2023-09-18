Why rent when you can be a homeowner on this charming one level cottage home.New lvp flooring throughout and freshly painted make this home move in ready and waiting for it's new owner to make it their own.This home offers three bedrooms and one full bathroom. When you first enter the home you have your living room and on each side you will find two out of the three bedrooms. From your living room you go onto your kitchen ,The third bedroom is on the right side from the kitchen as well as your laundry room. Past the kitchen you have your brand new renovated bathroom which leads to a mud room/utility room. From your mud room you have access to your back yard just in time for all those fall fire pit get together' . This home also offers a shed for all your storage needs.This home is ideal for a first time homebuyer or if you're looking at adding to your investment portfolio. Located only two miles from the new Casino and downtown Bristol make this home the perfect location. You are still far out to have privacy and enjoy your property but close enough if you want to enjoy all the amazing things Bristol has to offer right at your fingerprints . This home also is close to the interstate so you can be at the pinnacle, one of the most talked about and desirable shopping centers our area offers, you can be there less than 10 minutes from your home. Come check it out before it's gone!Some information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyers' agent to verify all information provided.