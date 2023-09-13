If you love elegant, one-story living, this beautifully renovated French Country Manor could be your new address! With a prime location to start with, and only minutes from downtown Abingdon, Virginia on three private acres, this is a home to remember. The story begins from 2018 to 2019 with a talented & artful homeowner team redesigning & renovating the existing structure in every corner, both inside & out. They also built two new wings adding almost 1,700 sq. ft. The all-new southwest wing includes a New Primary Bedroom Ensuite with a New Basement foundation, & the all New northeast wing adds a New Mudroom Entrance from outside & the garage, complete with a walk-in food pantry, a wall of custom storage cabinetry, a desk-drop area, a Scotsman pellet icemaker & freezer section, + a full bathroom with walk-in closet. The state-of-the-art culinary setup in the custom-built Kitchen is open to a casual Dining Area with a fireplace, both connecting to the new Patio lounge & dining.The Entrance Foyer is refined & beautiful opening to a Living Room with lighted built-ins, and a gas log fireplace, The Living Room then flows into the music room/study/ library. The Guest Sleeping Quarters, Powder Room, Designer Laundry Room, and Primary Bedroom with sitting and desk areas plus two full baths & well-designed mega walk-in closets are all private from the main living area. The owner is using the 3rd bedroom as a Den/TV room. The lower level basement has a large finished room used for sewing and hobbies. More finished spaces include a large walk-in closet and a half-bath. The other 2,500+ sq. ft. is all yours for storage, recreation, treasures, and your outdoor lawn equipment with double doors to the outside. This home has a fresh start with everything being new, and unique in that all your living is on one floor. The grounds are picturesque with pastoral views, peace, and privacy. Comfortable, Casual, and Elegant all in one package. Come see for yourself today.