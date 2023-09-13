Rare opportunity for the ultimate waterfront living experience! This lakefront home is located in one of the few coveted lakefront neighborhoods on South Holston Lake. This large TVA lake is a haven for fishing and water enthusiasts with marinas and restaurants only a short drive away. Seldom do lakefront properties become available, especially one as well built and desirable as this one. The impressive property is near the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, and is situated within a cozy neighborhood of beautiful homes with compatible appeal. Now is the time for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the joy of lakefront living. Relax on the covered deck and take in the tranquility of nature while enjoying the panoramic views of the lake and majestic mountains.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $749,000
