Location, Location, Location best describes this one level ranch home in Westwood Subdivision. Conveniently located near I-81 at Exit 14 which allows for ease of access to shopping, medical, restaurants and more. Enter by way of the covered porch into the foyer where we find the spacious living room with plenty of room to roam and place your special pieces. Continue on to find the classic kitchen with laundry closet and eat in dining. Down the hallway we find the main area full bath which is accessible for family and guests. The primary bedroom offers an additional full bath. Many attributes to this brick home including the new roof which was just completed. Will not last long at this price, so call today for your private viewing!