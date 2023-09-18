Imagine waking up every morning, on your private 66 acre mountain oasis surrounded by the BIG MOCCASIN! Now imagine going to your private creek, hiking, hunting, four wheeling in your own backyard,and a great area for cattle or horses. This home will give you all. It is a two bedroom one bath cabin that sits above the stream. It has a beautiful balcony to sit and watch the wildlife, coyotes, bears, turkeys, and deer. The large covered deck is great for entertaining. The cabin features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a living room with a beautiful fireplace, large kitchen, a full bath and a large bedroom on the first floor with a walk-in-closet. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom with a walk-out balcony. You will enjoy your hot tub on your back porch. The This could be a farmers dream with the rotational fencing, water troughs, large barns, multiple sheds and clean pastures with established mixed hay ground. The property has a bridge connecting the tracts, and has multiple building sites. The tractor trailer was converted to workshop with electricity. This could be a great investment for an Air- B&B, or vacation home. The possibilities are limitless. It is one of a kind! So call today for your private showing. 1buyers to verify all information