Great fixer-upper opportunity in a very convenient, close-in county location, adjacent to Bristol, VA city limits. Close proximity to proposed Hard Rock casino. All one-level living with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room and den. Partial unfinished basement. Carport. Oil furnace; central AC. Owner states likely hardwood under carpet. Being sold ''as is''; seller (estate) will make no repairs/updates. INFO OBTAINED FROM VISUAL WALK-THRU INSPECTION, ESTATE, PUBLIC RECORD (COURTHOUSE RETRIEVAL), WASH CO, VA GIS; NOT WARRANTED. BUYER AND/OR BUYER'S AGENT TO CONFIRM/VERIFY.