CHARMING BUNGALOW located on the corner of Park St. and Arlington Ave. is close to everything Bristol has to offer! Step into the light-filled living room with high ceilings, a gas fireplace, and original glass front cabinets. The efficient galley-style kitchen with ample counterspace and cabinets adjoins the dining room featuring knotty pine paneling and a brick (non-functional) fireplace and mantle. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms round out this one level home. The backyard is a private oasis with a large deck surrounded by trees, flowering shrubs, and perennial flowers. Property has a private driveway and a two car detached garage with additional storage. This home has been recently UPDATED while still maintaining the original character. This quaint storybook cottage is ready for its next chapter!