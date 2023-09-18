Newly remodeled home that offers 2 nice size bedrooms and a bath. There is New carpet in the bedrooms, finished hardwood floors in the living room & hallway. Nice new cabinets in the kitchen, laminate flooring, appliances, & Granite counter tops with new plumbing fixtures.. The island in the kitchen is a nice touch added to this home. The bathroom offers newly tiled shower with deep niche, tiled floors, large double sink vanity with large mirrors & new fixtures including a new toilet, accompanied by washer/dryer hookup & cabinets for storage. New heat pump was installed in August 2023. You can enjoy the large lot with a nice fire pit & fencing the Seller's added.