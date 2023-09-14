This ''nearly new'' home has been completely renovated by its owner. New Electrical, Plumbing, Heat/Air, Kitchen and Baths in 2022. Master Bedroom is Huge with a Completely renovated Master Bath including a beautiful Glass and tile shower. One level with Open kitchen/dining room combination. Nearly new stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets and granite counter tops. Kitchen Appliances to include dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove. Washer and dryer provided as well. Interesting details to include updated light fixtures and barn doors. Covered front porch and new back deck. Located within walking distance to The Bristol Casino. No pets or smoking please.