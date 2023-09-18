Welcome to Litchfield and this condo offering the perfect blend of comfort & sophistication. Just a few blocks from Historic Downtown Abingdon in a picturesque setting, the property boasts a host of features that will surely captivate you. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the grandeur of vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a graceful staircase creating an open & airy ambiance that's perfect for entertaining or family time. This condo provides not 1 but 2 primary bedrooms, offering privacy & convenience for both residents & guests. Imagine sipping a cool drink on your screened porch, the perfect spot to unwind & soak in the beauty of nature. Newly finished basement (2021) offers additional living space, whether you want to create a cozy den, a home office, home gym or a playroom. New HVAC 2021, Water Heater 2021, Appliances 2023, New Roof 2017. All information deemed reliable, buyer/buyer's agent to verify. Call today & experience the epitome of executive living