***FOR RENT ONLY*** Lovely duplex with 2 or 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, kitchen/dining combo equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, living room, a room off the living room that could be used as a den or 3rd bedroom, plus washer and dryer are included and a 1-car garage. No Pets. No Smoking. No Section 8. Renters Insurance Required. Security Deposit Required. $1850 per month