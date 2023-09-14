No pets & a 700 credit score are required for application of this one-level living unit. Neutrally colored paint & laminate flooring throughout highlight the unit, located within minutes to restaurants, shopping, the interstate and all other amenities that Abingdon VA has to offer. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry/countertops & has a pantry for extra storage space. There's also a washer/dryer hookup for your convenience (washer/dryer not included.) The living area and bedrooms are spacious, and there's a back deck for barbecuing and relaxing. Water, sewer, lawn maintenance, & snow removal included in monthly rent. Security deposit of $1,050 required; one year's lease required. No smoking allowed. Lease application, copy of credit report showing credit score, and copy of driver's license required for submission.