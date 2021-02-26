 Skip to main content
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Exit 72
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Exit 72

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. -- A single-vehicle crash that happened early Friday morning off I-81 left the driver dead, according to Virginia State Police.

Forest, Ohio, resident Kenneth R. Nelson, 55, died after his 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer ran off the left side of Exit 72, struck the guardrail and flipped, according to Virginia State Police Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch. He died at the crash scene, Crouch said.

Crouch said Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 4:28 a.m., Crouch said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

