BRISTOL, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia man accused of killing one person and severely wounding another with a firearm last week was arraigned in B…
The Bristol Virginia Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Thursday night shooting on Harvey Lane that left one man dead and his bro…
Graham quarterback Brayden Meadows witnessed a cool sight at the beginning of Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 football title game against the Central Woodstock Falcons.
“Yes, I could tell that the defense expected us to come out of the gate running the ball,” Meadows said.
Meadows foiled those plans in a big way.
Caiti Hill (Ridgeview) and Corey Byrd (Gate City) hit clutch shots in marquee Mountain 7 District victories.
With 57 seconds remaining in the first half of Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state football finals at Salem Stadium, George Wythe quarterback Tandom Smith was sacked by Austin Roberts of the Gladiators and crumpled awkwardly to the turf.
He was tended to by members of GW’s training staff and had to be helped off the field.
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
Sheriff Blake Andis on Monday said that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has continued to help the Riverside Police Department in its multiple homicide investigation into a former trooper.
Former Bluff City, Tennessee Mayor Richard A. Bowling has died, less than five months after resigning from office for health reasons.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a parking facility for truckers at I-81’s Exit 24 in Meadowview, Virginia Tuesday.
A Bristol, Tennessee drug manufacturer is prepared to combat the shortage of a commonly prescribed antibiotic, should the federal government s…
