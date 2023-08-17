BRISTOL, Tenn. — After a year-long tour that has seen them crisscross the U.S., the founders of the Old Gods of Appalachia Podcast will bring its sinister horror stories to life at The Paramount in their hometown of Bristol, Tennessee.

For Cam Collins, who alongside Steve Shell is a co-creator of Old Gods of Appalachia, performing at The Paramount is a dream come true not only because she gets to perform in front of her friends, family and hometown fans but also because she once worked at the theatre.

“I’m so excited to bring this to our stage to the prettiest venue in Bristol,” Collins said. “I’m over the moon about it.”

The nationally popular program is a horror anthology podcast set in an alternate and more macabre Appalachia, one in which the mountains that we call home today were never meant to be inhabited by human beings.

Now in its fourth season, the creators have have generated more than 80 episodes and this year’s tour included nearly 30 shows.

The website GoodPods ranks Old Gods of Appalachia third in its Top 100 Horror Podcasts, ranked by listens, ratings, comments, subscriptions and shares.

Collins explained that the live show has a different format and focuses on a standalone story, separate from the main podcast arc.

“Steve always calls it a Goth Yee Haw,” Collins said. “We have stories and we have little skits and everything has music interspersed in the middle.”

She highlighted that, of course, it helps if you are familiar with the content but that, “what we really shoot for with our live show is that everybody who comes in can enjoy it because we know there are going to be a lot of people who get dragged there by their spouse or their friends or whoever to come to the show with them.”

Local Tri-Cities musician Jacob Danielson-Moore will be performing songs from the podcast alongside Landon Blood and John Charles Dwyer at the show on Sunday.

Shell and Collins reflected on what it has been like being on tour, meeting fans and performing in theatres across the country from Columbus, Ohio; to San Francisco, California; to Brooklyn, New York; Washington D.C.; and Asheville, North Carolina.

“Philly and D.C. were like near sellouts, both of them like within, like, I think 11 and 14 seats, it was crazy,” Collins said. “It’s been amazing. It’s been so fabulous to meet so many amazing and kind people, and they bring us presents!”

Shell emphasized how intimate of a relationship fans have with the podcast and how amazing it has been to meet fans and hear their stories about what the podcast has meant to them, which he highlighted, can sometimes be a lot of pressure.

“It’s great to meet the fans, and I enjoy that, but it can be a lot if you’re easily emotionally drained because they are so enthusiastic and they are so excited to be you,” Shell said. “We had this woman who a friend of mine brought her in from Pittsburgh, she had missed the Pittsburgh show to the Durham show, and she was meeting us crying like she was meeting the Beatles.”

“We are the voices in their heads, for lack of a better word,” He said. “We are that intimate friend who got them through the pandemic.”

Steve Shell, who was part of the NPR team behind The Moth podcast, recalled coming up with the lore and world that Old Gods of Appalachia inhabits while on a long drive from Asheville, North Carolina, where he currently lives, to Whitesburg, Kentucky.

“I was just daydreaming, kicking around the idea, and I’m like, what if we had a pantheon of Appalachian gods? What if there was a legend of a woman in the woods, but she was kind of a matriarch to a faith?” Shell said. “What if something was buried here and meant to be kept here?” And then, I started doing research. I started looking at maps of the coalfields, and the first time I ever saw a full map of the Appalachian coalfields together. I’m like, that looks like the shadow of something that’s asleep.”

Shell and Collins were both born and raised in Wise County, Virginia, and had always wanted to collaborate with each other.

“Cam and I have always wanted to write together. We’ve known each other since the mid-’90s,” Shell said. “We grew up reading fantasy and horror, and I always said we should write like Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, who wrote the Dragonlance books.”

Shell and Collins have, in their own way, mirrored the collaborative writing style of Weis and Hickman.

“A lot of times, one of us will take the lead and kind of get started,” Collins said. “We work in Google Docs because it makes it really easy for us to collaborate and comment back and forth to each other.”

Shell pointed out that sometimes Collins, who tends to write the creepiest parts of the stories, does not realize how scary the things she writes can actually be until she hears it in Shell’s voice.

“She does a great job of writing in our shared tone. But I don’t think she hears me in her head all the time,” Shell said.

“I never think anything I write is scary,” Collins said. “Then I will, like, get the actual finished product to transcribe for Steve, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s why that’s scary.’”

Shell explained that through Old Gods of Appalachia, they have sought to challenge the homogenous culture they were raised in and, in their own creative, dark, twisted, and spooky way, spotlight the melting pot of cultures and peoples that, although often overlooked have shaped modern-day Appalachia.

“We both grew up in Wise County, and Wise County was just homogenous and white to the experience I had with it. Everybody wanted to be a Christian, white and left alone,” Shells said. “One of the reasons I started writing the project that became this was there was this lovely, well-intentioned liberal push of like, Appalachia is not just Trump supporters, we have brown people and Black people and trans people, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, and how have we treated them for about 300 years now?’”

In order to tell the stories related to the immigrant Appalachian experience or the African American Appalachian Appalachian experience, Collins and Shell have, over time, brought on a diverse cast of voice actors and collaborators, which has allowed them to bring to life characters such as the Underwoods, whose spooky stories have captivated fans.

Over the course of writing the podcast, Shell has taken inspiration from his childhood, which has made the writing of characters such as Shane Shepard’s misadventures alongside his friends in The Boys of Death Island a deeply sentimental and cathartic experience.

“As I’m writing the return to Death Island right now for Patreon, where the boys are no longer 11 and 12. They’re 14 and 15. Young Shane Shepard, who is really little Steve Shell, is dealing with the trauma of seeing one of his best friends die in front of him and get back up and then move away,” Shell said. “I had written how Shane Shepard was doing, and he’s just reflecting in the night of this depression and isolation and why are things changing when everything was good? And I was narrating this lie that I wrote, ‘He had been part of a pack of boys, untouchable, indestructible until one day they weren’t,’ and I cried for a half an hour.”

Bristol, or Paradise as it’s known in Old Gods of Appalachia, plays a central role in the podcast. It is a place where people let loose and party Collins explained.

“In the history of the region, Bristol has always been an important town in terms of shipping and the rails and things like that,” Collins said. “But also back in the day, there were like all kinds of speakeasies here, Bristol was a place you come to let loose and party back in the day, and so we sort of embraced that heritage.”

Episodes of Old Gods of Appalachia are about 30 minutes long. Collins emphasized that even though they do a lot of time leaps, they do intend the podcast to be listened to chronologically.

“Generally speaking, the overall story is moving forward in time. But a lot of times, we will hop back in time to tell a piece of history that’s relevant to what’s going on in the current story, and it’s a huge generation-spanning tale at this point because we have the earliest piece we have happening in like the 1700s and the latest so far is set in 1992,” Collins said. “You should start at the beginning, episode zero, because, while we do hop around the time, we mean for the stories to be consumed in the order that they’re released.”

For audience members interested in getting some context into the characters that make appearances in the live show, Collins and Shell recommend the ‘Wolf Sisters’ season and the ‘Build Mama a Coffin,’ which will introduce them to the characters of Melvin Blevins and Granny White.

Old Gods of Appalachia will take the stage at The Paramount on Sunday, August 20. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Limited tickets remain, according to the theatre’s website and prices start at $36.