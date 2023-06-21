BRISTOL, Va. – Trey Oblas is taking his summer sojourn with the State Liners seriously.

The soon-to-be sophomore at Grayson College in Texas is hitting .366 for Bristol after going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in Wednesday night’s 8-6 Appalachian League setback to the Greeneville Flyboys at DeVault Stadium.

His hitting heroics weren’t enough for the State Liners (7-7) on Wednesday as Bristol couldn’t hold a 5-2 lead in dropping its second straight game to Greeneville.

After not appearing in a game for the University of Utah in the spring, Oblas is taking advantage of every inning, every at-bat and generally every opportunity he gets in the Appy League.

“One-hundred percent,” Oblas said prior to Wednesday’s contest. “I think it kind of got the best of me the first week or so. I felt a little stressed and I wanted to really perform and show everyone that I could do something. Now I’ve relaxed and am taking it easy more. Just playing baseball and having fun and the results are better doing that.”

There have also been some changes in mechanics in regards to the 6-foot-4, 210-pound outfielder’s smooth left-handed stroke.

“I made some adjustments with my two-strike swing and decided to use the same swing instead of changing it a little bit,” Oblas said. “I just took more meaningful batting practice, hitting the ball center away and stopped trying to pull the ball.”

Oblas homered off Greeneville starter Landon Willeman (Bowling Green) in Tuesday’s 15-2 loss.

“It was kind of an awkward swing,” Oblas said. “He threw two straight curveballs and I had a feeling he was going to kind of triple up. I saw it and knew I had to swing.”

On Wednesday, he singled off Daniel Eagen (Presbyterian) in the fourth inning and doubled on an offering from Colby Lipovsky (Florida State College-Jacksonville) on the eighth.

Oblas recently made the decision to transfer from Utah to a two-year school near his hometown of Gunter, Texas. He starred at Gunter High School and also played football there.

“Grayson’s really close to home,” Oblas said. “I’ve grown up watching them and trust the coaching staff. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg has liked what he’s seen so far from Oblas.

“When he’s on time and he gets his pitch, he’s been very impressive with exit speed and hitting the ball a long way,” Kinneberg said. “He’s working on his balance and technique a little bit. That’s coming and it’s been impressive.”

Starting pitcher Matthew Boynton (Murray State) was the other standout for Bristol on Wednesday as he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

“I started off a little rough in the beginning,” Boynton said. “But my offspeed pitches and my fastball worked better later in the game. I just tried to do everything I could to keep the team in the game for as long as possible.”

Boynton has a 3.52 ERA in his three starts for the State Liners.

“The Appalachian League has been great,” Boynton said. “I’ve learned a lot since coming here and have had some successful outings. The pitching coach [Ted Power] has worked with me on some things that needed to be altered and I can definitely see some on-field results.”

Boynton was in line for the win, but Greeneville pieced together five runs in the seventh inning against Bristol relievers Sadier Vicioso (0-2, 21.60 ERA) from Stony Brook and Brandon Decker from Oakland University of Michigan. The State Liners’ defense also made some crucial gaffes and finished with three errors.

Bristol loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Greeneville first baseman Nick Barone (West Virginia) snared a sharp line drive off the bat of Aries Gardner (Grambling) for the final out.

As for Oblas, he is adjusting well to life in the Appy League.

“I like the weather, the people are nice and the place is beautiful,” Oblas said. “Nothing to complain about.”

NOTES: Bristol (7-7) also received two hits and two RBIs from Penn State’s Derek Cease. … Greeneville (7-7) got three hits apiece from Aden Hill (Virginia Commonwealth) and Jack Mosh (Missouri). … Nate Ackenhausen pitched six scoreless innings for the LSU Tigers on Tuesday in their 5-0 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series. He was a 2021 Appalachian League All-Star while playing for the Bluefield Ridge Runners. … Bristol begins a three-game road swing tonight with the Pulaski River Turtles (3-7) being the opponent Thursday and Friday. Pulaski manager Clark Crist and Bristol skipper Bill Kinneberg were once teammates at the University of Arizona.