Worley, James "Jim" Douglas

December 18, 1942 - August 1, 2020 James "Jim" Douglas Worley, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Rehab Center and Memory Care of Bristol. He was born on December 18, 1942, a son of the late Mert and Ola Powers Worley in Bristol, Va. Jim was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area, served in the United States Army Reserves, and retired from United City Gas Co. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gail Worley; and brothers, Garry Worley and Charles Worley. Jim is survived by his children, Tim Worley and wife, Tiffany, James "Jim" Worley Jr. and his wife, Brea, Jana King and husband, Kris, and Kim Worley; brother, Fred Worley and wife, Peggy; sister-in-law, Peggy Worley; grandchildren, Katie Berry, Caleb Worley, Luke Worley, and Kaiden King; and great-grandchildren, Eli, Levi, and Bella Berry. A graveside service for Mr. Worley will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Shelby Hills Cemetery with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
