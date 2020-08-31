Worley, Calvin Lewis "Smiley"

October 17, 1943 - August 30, 2020 CHILHOWIE, Va. Calvin Lewis "Smiley" Worley, age 76, passed on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. Mr. Worley was a truck driver for W-L Construction for Nearly 50 years and a member of River Bend Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, King and Della Mae Worley; wife, Mary Ann Ray Worley; and three sisters. Mr. Worley is survived by three sons, David (Porisha) Worley of Chilhowie, Va., Richie (Dollie) Worley of Glade Spring, Va., and Darrell (Malinda) Worley of Chilhowie, Va.; brother, James Worley of Glade Spring, Va.; sister, Mary Evelyn Worley of Marion, Va.; five grandchildren, David Worley Jr., Ashley Townsend, Erik Worley, Hope Trivitt, and Sarah Haga; 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Roger O'Quinn officiating. Interment will follow at Fall Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Face masks will be required, and social distancing practices are to be observed. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send hugs from home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Calvin Lewis "Smiley" Worley is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Abingdon, VA
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.