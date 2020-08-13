Woodard, Janie Christine Elizabeth

July 10, 1989 - August 07, 2020 MARION, Va. Janie Christine Elizabeth Woodard, age 31, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Janie Woodard, Light of my Life!! Born on July 10, 1989, in Staunton, Va. Too late to get her to the hospital, so she was born at home. Her 4 older brothers got to welcome her at 5 a.m. That was probably the earliest Janie ever got up. She was a night owl. Her smile was radiant. Janie was a happy girl - smart, articulate, and kind. She was a person of deep faith. She liked to have her hair and nails done. In the past year, she has been with the love of her life, Chris. They were engaged and when asked what was his favorite thing she did with him, he said "It is just being with her." They did not need to be doing anything, they reveled in one another's presence. Janie was never happier, having recently moved to a house in Marion a few minutes from our house. They fixed it up beautifully and planned to live there forever. She loved to travel, explore and learn. Janie went daily to help the homeless on Skid Row in LA for a year in her late teens. Most recently, she mentioned wanting to help refugees who were being bombed and starving in Syria. Janie loved Justin Beiber and his music, as well as The Verve (Bittersweet Symphony). Shirley Temple movies were her favorite growing up and going to watch movies was one of her favorite things to do. Janie loved writing, journaling, and praying. Janie will be deeply missed by her fianc�, Chris Lohr; mother, Ann; father, Dean and wife, Caroline; siblings, Jonathan and wife, Quinn and their four children, David and wife, Laura and their three children, Joseph and wife, Mei Ying, Daniel and wife, Andrea, and sister, Elle; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Our grief is overwhelming, and our memories of you Janie will be a constant source of comfort. If any anyone wants to honor Janie's memory with a gift, I recommend, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, The American Red Cross, P.O. Box 97089, Washington DC 20090, Fredericksburg Prayer Furnace, 5024 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22407, or a charity of your choice. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 118 North New Street, Staunton, VA 24401, with a graveside to follow at Thornrose Cemetery, 1041 West Beverly Street, Staunton, VA 24401. A Celebration of Life will be held at Gypsy Hill Park Golf Club, Churchville Avenue, Staunton, VA 24401, at 12 p.m. To share memories of Janie Christine Elizabeth Woodard, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Locally, care for Janie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354, in Staunton, care for the family is being provided by Henry Funeral Home, (540)885-7211.
Service information
10:00AM
118 North New Street
Staunton, VA 24401
11:00AM
1041 West Beverly Street
Staunton, VA 24401
