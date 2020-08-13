Wise Jr., Carson Elbert

Carson Elbert Wise Jr., 73, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Tuesay, August 11, 2020, at Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. He was of the Christian faith and formerly served in prison ministry. He served in United States Army and was a proud Vietnam veteran. He was a member of the UMWA. He was a big jokester who was always telling stories. Carson was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson E. Wise Sr. and Dorothy Flannary Wise; and a sister, Caroline Wise Fortner. Survivors include wife, Mae Wise; daughter, Sheila Deidre "Dee-Dee" Wise Wingfield; sons, David Turner and Shannon Turner; grandsons, Jake Wingfield, Trevor Wingfield, and Tucker Wingfield; sister, Cathy Wise; brother-in-law, Jim Fortner Sr.; nephew, Jimmy Fortner Jr.; nieces, Brenda Jones and Dorothy Fortner; special friends, Louie Mays, Joe Reed, Blake Whitenack, and Tilden Skeens; special cousin, Kay Carico; many other friends and family. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Estes Funeral Home in Coeburn, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Leslie Ritchie officiating. Procession will follow to Carico-Ring cemetery (Sandy Ridge Rd.-Coeburn) for the committal service.
