April 10, 1930 - August 7, 2020 Jack Wise, age 90, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1930, in Mendota, Va., a son of the late William "Bill" and Margaret Robinson Wise, and he lived most of his life in the Bristol area. Mr. Wise drove a produce truck for R.C. Horner and C & M Fruit. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Thomas Wise and several brothers and sisters. Surviving include his daughters, Patricia Jackson, Jackie Seats and husband Marvin, and Edna Massengill and husband Dean; sons, Bobby Wise, Jack Wade Wise, and Randy Wise; brother, Dan Wise; sisters, Hazel Nelson, and Dot Morrell; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., on Monday, August 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dean Earl officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 until 7:45 p.m. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Sunrise Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service 630 Locust Street Bristol, Tennessee
