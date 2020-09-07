Winters, Frankie

July 22, 1951 - September 5, 2020 Frankie Winters, 69, of Damascus, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. following a sudden massive stroke. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va., with Pastor Robby Coggins and Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Due to the health and safety of those in attendance at the graveside service, CDC guidelines will be required including the use of wearing a face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Winters and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
