 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winters, Frankie
0 entries

Winters, Frankie

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

July 22, 1951 - September 5, 2020 Frankie Winters, 69, of Damascus, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. following a sudden massive stroke. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va., with Pastor Robby Coggins and Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Due to the health and safety of those in attendance at the graveside service, CDC guidelines will be required including the use of wearing a face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Winters and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts