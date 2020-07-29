Winegar, Mark David

July 27, 1956 - July 28, 2020 Mark David Winegar, age 64, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1956, in Bristol, Va. He had lived all of his life in the Blountville area. He was a well-known mechanic at Island Road Garage in Blountville for 30+ years. He was preceded in death by his father, Grover Winegar. Mark is survived by his wife of 24 years, Fern Winegar; daughter, Tanisha (Cody) Bradley; three grandchildren, Maliyah, Gionni, and Melania; son, Eli Queen; his mother, Lucille (Harr) Winegar; brother, Gary (Mary) Winegar; sisters, Sherry (Glen) Mumpower and Suzanne (Eugene) Dobbs; close and dear friends, Keith "Wolf" Adkins, Rod Cowan, Roy Davis, Dennis Cox, Danny Rutherford and many more. Services will be privately held for the family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Mark had a love for animals. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust St., Bristol, TN 37620
