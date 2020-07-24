White, James "Jim"

James Shelby White passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on November 14, 1934, to the late Joseph Moss and Josephine Virginia Brown White and was a lifetime resident of Richlands, Virginia. Jim was a graduate of Richlands High School (1952), Hampden-Sydney College (1956) and the University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business (1958). Jim served as an officer in the U. S. Army Finance Corps in Laos and Hawaii, where his daughter, Julie Kathryn and son, John Gregory were born. Upon discharge, Jim returned to Richlands joining his father and uncle, Jesse White, at W. B. F. White & Sons Hardware. Jim was a member of the Richlands First United Methodist Church and past president of the Richlands Chamber of Commerce, the Virginia Building Materials Association, and the Tazewell County Country Club, where he was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley Kiser Mays White and his brother, Joe White. Jim is survived by his children, Julie Forehand (Randy), John White (Sherry), grandchildren, Katherine Reynolds (Dylan), Eleanor Cochrane (Gabe), Michael Sizemore (Whitney), Bethanie White, Emily Forehand and Jay Forehand, great- grandchildren, Olivia Sizemore, Kate Cochrane and Hollis Cochrane. Due to COVID19 the family is having a private graveside burial. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to the Richlands United Methodist Church or to the Joseph M. White and Josephine B. White Scholarship Fund, Hampden-Sydney College. Military graveside rites will be conducted at the graveside by the VFW Post #9640. Jim was an extraordinary servant to his Lord, his church, his family and to his community. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
