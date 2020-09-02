White, Helen Susan

BRISTOL, Tenn. Helen Susan White, 74, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Susan was born on July 12, 1946, in Bristol, Va., to the late Roy J.C. and Mae (Shankel) Jones. Susan was a loving and caring lady. She was a big Tennessee Vol, Elvis Presley, and Jimmy Buffett fan. She is perfect in Heaven today and will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Ray White; two sisters, Dorothy Malcolm and Ann Marshall; and four brothers, Billy Staubes, Milton Staubes, Iva Staubes, Kenya Staubes. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Josh White and Michael White and wife, Jamie; three grandchildren, Peyton, Nicholas, and Chase White; three sisters, Chassie VanPool, Irene Barr, and Peggy Wade; sister-in-law, Fay Greene; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the White family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the White family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.