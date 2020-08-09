Weeks Goodson, Joyce

Joyce Weeks Goodson October 1, 1940 - August 7, 2020 Joyce Ann Weeks Goodson, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Joyce was born on October 1, 1940, to the late Thurman and Katie Weeks. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Weeks. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elven Richard Goodson and their two children, daughter, Judy Marion and husband James and son, David Goodson and wife, Cindy. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Mtn. View Mausoleum Chapel in Bristol, Va., with son-in-law, James Marion officiating. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust St., Bristol, Tenn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.