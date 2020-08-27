Warden, Marian Louise Diggs

July 21, 1925 - August 25, 2020 Marian Louise Diggs Warden, 95, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home. She was born in Sophia, W.Va., on July 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Harvey Snyder Diggs and Mae Gamble Diggs. A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Sean Glenn officiating. Pallbearers will be Kyle Warden, David Warden, John Warden, Zachary Johnson, Alan Altizer, and Gabe Altizer. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Mrs. Warden and her family are in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
