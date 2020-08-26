Warden, Marian Louise Diggs

July 21, 1925 - August 25, 2020 Marian Louise Diggs Warden, 95, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home. She was born in Sophia, W.Va. on July 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Harvey Snyder Diggs and Mae Gamble Diggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Warden Sr.; son, David Warden; grandmother, Pearl Bruce; brothers, Jack Diggs, Howard Diggs, Sammy Diggs, and Harvey "Bo" Diggs; and sister, Rena Maynor. Mrs. Warden was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a member of Bluff City United Methodist Church for many years. She also helped run Warden's Food Shop for 20 years. Marian is survived by her two sons, Bill Warden Jr. and wife, Bobbie and Steve Warden; grandchildren, Melissa Byrd and husband, Brian, John Warden and wife, Tammy, Wendi Johnson and husband, Mark, Kristy Altizer and husband, Alan, David Warden, and Kyle Warden and wife Kristin; great grandchildren, Sydney Byrd, Gracey Byrd, Avery Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Gabe Altizer, and Madalynn Warden; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Marian's home at 479 Kentucky Ave., Bluff City, TN 37618, from 2 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020. A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Sean Glenn officiating. Pallbearers will be Kyle Warden, David Warden, John Warden, Zachary Johnson, Alan Altizer, and Gabe Altizer. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Keith Cook for the excellent care he provided to Mrs. Warden over the years. And also to Elaine and Jimmy Good for all the help and assistance they provided throughout Mrs. Warden's life. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Mrs. Warden and her family are in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
