Ward, Linda Lou

Linda Lou Ward, age 75, died peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are incomplete and will be published in Tuesday's edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

