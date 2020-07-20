Linda Lou Ward, age 75, died peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Linda was born on January 22, 1945 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Elmer "Earl" and Mildred Smeltzer Randolph. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, "Elmer" Earl Randolph, Ferrell "Gene" Randolph, Leonard Thomas "Tom" Randolph, Carl Randolph; one sister, Joy Evelyn Bayes; and a grandson, Michael Watkins. Linda married her one time love, Clyde Ward in 1961 who was in the United States Navy. They later moved to Norfolk, Virginia where she lived with Clyde and their three children for eight years. Linda moved to Bristol, Virginia in 1971. Linda is survived by her husband, Clyde Eugene Ward of 58 years; and her three children, Diana Sue Fleenor and husband, Anthony of Abingdon, Va., Karen Kay Watkins and husband, Henry of Bristol, Tenn. and Earnest Eugene Ward and wife, Michelle of Abingdon, Va. She is also survived by three grandsons, Joshua Aaron Watkins and wife, Katie, Nicholas Ryan Ward and Ethan Thomas Ward; and one granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Ward. She is also survived by two brothers, Dale Glen Randolph and wife, Diana of Gallipolis, Ohio and Roger Allen Randolph and wife, Joy of Ohio; and two sisters, Dolores Ruth Baker of Patriot, Ohio and Janet Ann Rathburn and husband, Larry of Asheville, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Paula Randolph of Gallipolis, Ohio; and lots of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating with the visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. before the service. The committal will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society, PO Box 7262 Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
