Wampler, Charlie Alfred

December 14, 1937 - August 22, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Charlie Alfred Wampler, 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Ballad Hospice House. He was born on December 14, 1937, in Russell County, Va., to the late Charlie Abel Wampler and Mary Fuller Wampler. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lephia Hackler and Shirley Heath. Alfred was well-known throughout the community for owning and operating Osceola Service Station since 1978. He also loved working on his farm and was a wonderful provider for his family. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Dorothy Watson Wampler; two children, Lisa Wampler Sweet (Paul) and Mike Wampler (Pam); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that he deeply adored and was very proud of Jon Sweet (Nichole), Jarrod Sweet (Miranda), Luke Wampler, Amelia Wampler, Eve Wampler and Easton and Gunner Sweet; two sisters, Ann Ferrell and Margaret Blackburn; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Vann Seal officiating. Friends are invited to assemble at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gene Widener, Danny Thomas, Tom McCall, Freddie Thomas, Joe McConnell and Tim Jessee. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Blevins (former Holston High School coach), Sam Spipes, June Copenhaver, Bobby Arnold and all his friends at Osceola. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Wampler. Frost Funeral Home 250 E Main St
