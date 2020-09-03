 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walls, James Norman
0 entries

Walls, James Norman

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

December 17, 1947 - September 31, 2020 James Norman Walls, age 72, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home. He was an engineer for VDOT for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Norman Walls Jr. and Genevieve Thomas Walls. Survivors include many cousins. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Brad Davis officiating. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Walls family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts