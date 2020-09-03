Walls, James Norman

December 17, 1947 - September 31, 2020 James Norman Walls, age 72, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home. He was an engineer for VDOT for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Norman Walls Jr. and Genevieve Thomas Walls. Survivors include many cousins. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Brad Davis officiating. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Walls family.
