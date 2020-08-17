Venable, Linda Lee Wann

December 22, 1945 - August 16, 2020 Linda Lee Wann Venable, 74, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Va., on December 22, 1945, a daughter of the late Charles Hagey and Mary Wann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Freddie Venable and a brother, Dale Wann. This world lost one of the best women on this planet yesterday. Linda was a huge influence on us and always wanted the best for us. She was often the voice in our head, leading us in the right direction. She encouraged us, she helped us, and treated us like her own. She was straight forward to the point and you always knew where you stood with her. She helped make us the people we are today in more ways than one. She had a huge heart and would help anyone. She was the rock of our family and can never be replaced. She is deeply missed already and this life won't be the same without her. She was the Plant Manager/Director at Bristol Lingerie and loved spending time with her family. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and playing softball. Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Frank; she is also survived by Wendy, Jim, Aimee, Danielle, and David; seven sisters, Phyllis, Kathy, Sue, Sylvia, Sherry, Teresa, and Lisa and their spouses; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Venable and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.