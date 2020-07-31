Tuell, Nancy Lynn Tuckwiller

August 1, 1952 - July 29, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Nancy Lynn Tuckwiller Tuell, age 67, passed on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. Nancy grew up in Charleston, W.Va. She was a graduate of Miami University and moved to Abingdon with her family in the 1970's, where she worked at her father's General Engineering firm for over 25 years. Nancy was known for her giving heart, love for horses, the beach, sewing, and even authored a book that was published. Nancy's family is thankful that she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior the morning of the 29th, and went to be with him that night. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Watts Tuckwiller and Margie Lou Tuckwiller; daughter, Jessica Austin Tuell; and sister, Ellen Tuckwiller. She is survived by her son, Renick Tuell and wife, Pam, of Abingdon, Va.; four grandchildren, Julie, Wyatt, Briley, and Harley; brother, Don Tuckwiller and wife, Ava, of Berlin, Germany; and special friends, Marjorie Tuell and Steve Schumate. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express sympathy or send hugs from home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Nancy Lynn Tuckwiller Tuell is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
