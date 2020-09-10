 Skip to main content
Tucker, Phyllis
Tucker, Phyllis

Tucker, Phyllis

Phyllis Gibson "Tish" Tucker, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Survivors include daughters, Louise Tucker Anderson (Douglas) of Arlington, Va., Mary Scott Tucker McGowan (Patrick) of Richmond, and Adelia Tucker Harkess (Jim) of Cathedral City, Calif.; sister, Lucy Fielding of Millersville, Md.; brother, William Gibson of Rockwood, Tenn.; grandsons, Anthony Graham McGowan and Edwin Christopher McGowan of Richmond; and nieces and nephews. Service will be in Bristol Tennessee at a later date. Memorial donations to Farm Sanctuary, Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, or Tiger Haven. Woody Funeral Home- Parham

