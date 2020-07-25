Sara Kate Jones Tolbert, age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born April 25, 1951, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Haynes and Florence Wilson Jones. Sara was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a home health caregiver. Sara was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Bud Jones; and sister, Martha Ann Boomershine. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Jerry Tolbert; son, Jerry Lynn Tolbert and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Kara and Lucas; sister, Doloros Carrier; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and three aunts. The funeral service will be held 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Pete Booher officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:15 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: OQZJFF Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Sara Tolbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.