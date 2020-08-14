Tolbert, Gary Lynn

January 20, 1963 - August 13, 2020 Gary Lynn Tolbert, age 57, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. He was born January 20, 1963 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Bob L. and Juanita Jones Tolbert. Gary was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was an employee for the City of Bristol Tennessee. He was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Cindy Royston Tolbert; children, Joe L. Tolbert and wife, Stephanie, Jessica Collier and husband, Jeremy; grandchildren, Kylie and Anna Tolbert; sister, Barbara Grear; brother, Steve Tolbert, Bobby Tolbert and Rick Tolbert; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Darrell Fritts officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Eastern Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.