Tipton, Winona M.

September 6,1927 - March 14, 2020 Winona M. Tipton, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the company of her family. She was born on September 6, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia to James Lovett McCord and Ethel Counts McCord, Nona (as her family and friends knew her), and spent the majority of her life in Bristol. Her life's work was raising her family and enriching the lives of others. A Celebration of Nona's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at State Street United Methodist Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be broadcasted live via the church's website at statestreetumc.com and on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StateStreetUMCBristol For those wishing to honor Nona's life, memorial contributions may be made to State Street United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201, Humane Society of TN, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37950, Healing Hands of Bristol, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620, or Holly Help Spay/Neuter Fund, 14 6th Street, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Tipton and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
