February 2, 1978 - July 23, 2020 Reggie Vernon Tiller, age 42, formerly of Council, Virginia, passed away last week in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he had lived for the past 15 years. Born February 2, 1978 in Abingdon, Virginia, he was the beloved son of Dennie and Rita Presley Tiller of Davenport, Virginia. He was a 1996 graduate of Council High School and a 1998 graduate of Southwest Virginia Community College. He continued his education at ETSU, and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science in 2002. In 2004, Reggie earned his Master of Science in Applied Computer Science at ETSU. On May 13, 2018, he became a USCG Master Captain which permitted him to operate a vessel which weighed no more that 50 tons and could carry up to 28 passengers. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vernon and Kate Tiller and maternal grandparents, Earl and Bess Presley all of Council, Virginia. In addition to his parents, survivors include aunts and uncles, Ronnie Tiller and wife, Patsy, Brenda Tiller and husband, Guy, Jim Presley and wife, Linda, Harry Presley and wife, Diane, Terry Presley and wife, Donna, Sue Sisk and husband, Bill, and Judy Boyd and husband, Jack. He also leaves behind his best buddy Corri, who is lost without his friend and companion. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with Pastors Brandon Nuckles and Jeff Kinder officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession. Pallbearers will be cousins and cousins-in-law, Roger Sisk, Will Stamper, Cliff Presley, Les Lawson, Dan Prelsey, Billy Presley, Chris Roller, Ronald Tiller, and Jeff Presley. Honorary pallbearers will David Rasnake, Randall Turner, Randy Tiller, Neil Rasnake, Carlos Blankenship, Chris Tiller, Cody Tindell, and Reggie's best friend, Joseph Brickzin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Reggie's memory to the Buchanan County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2611, Grundy, Virginia 24614 or Corinth Baptist Church, 8864 Helen Henderson Highway, Honaker, Virginia 24260. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
In memory
