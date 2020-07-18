Richard Lee Thompson, age 54, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 28, 1966, a son of the late John William Thompson and Elinor Nelson Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church. He was a retired Lieutenant with the Bristol Virginia Fire Department where he served the community for thirty years. Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years, Lisa Bradshaw Thompson; daughter, Victoria Thompson; son, Joshua Thompson; and brother, John Thompson Jr. and wife, Katherine. The funeral service for Mr. Thompson will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 7 p.m., in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Paxton and Pastor Danny Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Pallbearers will be Clayton Thompson Jr., Mark Thompson, Wayne Thompson, Jay Bolling, Randy Haga, Jimmy Thompson, and Timmy Kinney. Honorary pallbearers will be the men and women of the Bristol Virginia Fire Department. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
